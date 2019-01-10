CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.07.

MYGN opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $50.44.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.20 million. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

