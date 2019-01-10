CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Position in CIGNA Co. (CI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,865 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Cognios Capital LLC increased its position in CIGNA by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CIGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. FMR LLC increased its position in CIGNA by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,561,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,010,000 after purchasing an additional 734,965 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CIGNA by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CIGNA by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 21,189 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total value of $4,513,045.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,938,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 201 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $42,378.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,215 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,680. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CI stock opened at $190.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. CIGNA Co. has a 52 week low of $163.02 and a 52 week high of $227.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. CIGNA had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CIGNA Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of CIGNA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CIGNA from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Monday, December 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.30 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.56.

CIGNA Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

