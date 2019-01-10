Cirrus Logic, Inc. Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share (CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Cirrus Logic in a report released on Monday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRUS has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

CRUS stock opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 88.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia National Bank purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

