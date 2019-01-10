Close Brothers Group plc (CBG) Insider Acquires £163.57 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Preben Prebensen acquired 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,487 ($19.43) per share, with a total value of £163.57 ($213.73).

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 1,498 ($19.57) on Thursday. Close Brothers Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,315 ($17.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,715 ($22.41).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBG. Numis Securities cut shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,693 ($22.12) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Close Brothers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,618.86 ($21.15).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

