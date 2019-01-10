Condensate Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (RAIN)

Condensate (CURRENCY:RAIN) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, Condensate has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Condensate coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Condensate has a market capitalization of $214,026.00 and $314.00 worth of Condensate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.11 or 0.02121366 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008861 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000430 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000528 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00001615 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Condensate

Condensate (RAIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2017. Condensate’s total supply is 479,347,345 coins. The official website for Condensate is condensate.co. The official message board for Condensate is www.rainblog.de. Condensate’s official Twitter account is @condensate_rain.

Buying and Selling Condensate

Condensate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condensate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Condensate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Condensate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

