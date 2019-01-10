Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 906,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.9% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $110,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $144,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4,389.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.85.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total value of $574,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $113.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

