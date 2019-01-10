Conifex Timber (CFF) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a C$3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$6.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CFF. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Conifex Timber in a research note on Monday.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

CFF stock opened at C$2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.38. Conifex Timber has a 12 month low of C$1.50 and a 12 month high of C$6.99.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$182.14 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Conifex Timber will post 0.720000061604283 EPS for the current year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.