Corus Entertainment (CJR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 11th. Analysts expect Corus Entertainment to post earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$379.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$375.93 million.

Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$6.93 and a 52-week high of C$14.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

