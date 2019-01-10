Critical Comparison: B Communications (BCOM) & Remark (MARK)

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) and B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Remark and B Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remark $70.60 million 0.73 -$106.73 million ($1.79) -0.87 B Communications $2.82 billion 0.06 $22.00 million N/A N/A

B Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Remark.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Remark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of B Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Remark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Remark and B Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remark -137.47% N/A -45.93% B Communications -2.94% -0.84% -0.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Remark and B Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remark 0 0 1 0 3.00 B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Remark currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 380.77%. Given Remark’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Remark is more favorable than B Communications.

Volatility and Risk

Remark has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B Communications has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Remark beats B Communications on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc., a technology company, focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a social media data intelligence platform. It also owns and operates various digital media properties that deliver content in various verticals, such as travel and entertainment, young adult lifestyle, and personal finance. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

B Communications Company Profile

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services. It is also involved in the maintenance and development of communications infrastructures; provision of communications services to other communications providers; and supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, such as network end point services. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. B Communications Ltd. is a subsidiary of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

