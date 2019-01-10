DA Davidson Weighs in on Granite Construction Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (GVA)

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Granite Construction in a research report issued on Monday, January 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Granite Construction’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.13%. Granite Construction’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered Granite Construction from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. MKM Partners set a $55.00 price target on Granite Construction and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

NYSE:GVA opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $68.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Granite Construction by 1,072.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Granite Construction news, Director James Hildebrand Roberts sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $116,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,793.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.