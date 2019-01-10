Daimler (DAI) PT Set at €50.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €50.00 ($58.14) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Cfra set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €61.91 ($71.99).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €48.92 ($56.88) on Tuesday. Daimler has a one year low of €59.01 ($68.62) and a one year high of €76.36 ($88.79).

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

