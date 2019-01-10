Dougherty & Co Comments on Sientra Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (SIEN)

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sientra in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 8th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($1.98) for the year.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 132.84% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Sientra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $398.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.16. Sientra has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, Director Timothy Haines sold 89,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $1,932,875.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,992.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sientra during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Sientra by 595.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sientra by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

