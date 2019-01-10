Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Eaton by 310.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,085,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845,813 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,715,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eaton by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,233,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,919,000 after purchasing an additional 611,053 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,250,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,172,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.94.

ETN stock opened at $69.06 on Thursday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

