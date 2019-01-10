Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) Major Shareholder Group Ag Ubs Acquires 111,000 Shares

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Ag Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

On Monday, January 7th, Group Ag Ubs purchased 2,518 shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $32,809.54.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Group Ag Ubs purchased 114,781 shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,463,457.75.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $13.14 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at $346,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at $417,000.

EFR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/10/eaton-vance-senior-floating-rate-trust-efr-major-shareholder-group-ag-ubs-acquires-111000-shares.html.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.