eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,506,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.13% of eHealth worth $70,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in eHealth by 17.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in eHealth by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in eHealth by 24.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 17,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in eHealth by 10.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of eHealth to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of eHealth to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

eHealth stock opened at $40.74 on Thursday. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.01 million, a PE ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 0.61.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. eHealth had a negative net margin of 30.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. Research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

