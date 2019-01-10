Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report released on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.52. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $29.90.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.79 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 30.13% and a negative return on equity of 70.06%. The business’s revenue was up 485.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,750 over the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.