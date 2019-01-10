Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TopBuild Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (BLD)

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of TopBuild in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered TopBuild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. KeyCorp set a $67.00 price target on TopBuild and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Nomura set a $66.00 price target on TopBuild and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $41.27 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.91.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. TopBuild had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $647.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,538,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,045,000 after purchasing an additional 91,046 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 50,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,403,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,538,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,045,000 after buying an additional 91,046 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after buying an additional 63,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

