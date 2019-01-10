Establishment Labs Holdings Inc’s (ESTA) Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 15th

Establishment Labs’ (NASDAQ:ESTA) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 15th. Establishment Labs had issued 3,715,277 shares in its public offering on July 19th. The total size of the offering was $66,874,986 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTA. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $26.02 on Thursday. Establishment Labs has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 173.53% and a negative net margin of 31.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at $182,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at $5,088,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at $15,358,000. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at $3,856,000. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name.

