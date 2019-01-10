Exxon Mobil (XOM) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -1.00

News coverage about Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Exxon Mobil earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Exxon Mobil’s score:

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $72.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $301.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John R. Verity sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,219,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,260,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,276,899.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,587 shares of company stock worth $4,507,808. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

