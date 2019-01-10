Financial Analysis: Provision (PVHO) versus Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

Provision (OTCMKTS:PVHO) and Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.3% of Arlo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Provision and Arlo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provision 0 0 0 0 N/A Arlo Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67

Arlo Technologies has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 248.39%. Given Arlo Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arlo Technologies is more favorable than Provision.

Profitability

This table compares Provision and Arlo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provision N/A N/A N/A Arlo Technologies -7.22% -17.19% -8.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provision and Arlo Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provision $1.70 million 1.83 -$7.32 million N/A N/A Arlo Technologies $370.65 million 1.52 $6.54 million N/A N/A

Arlo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Provision.

Summary

Arlo Technologies beats Provision on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provision Company Profile

Provision Holding, Inc. focuses on the development and distribution of three-dimensional (3D) holographic interactive video displays primarily for advertising and product merchandising markets. The company's products include HoloVision displays and 3D Savings Center kiosks that offer advertisers and customers to reach captive audience in grocery stores, malls, convenience stores, gas stations, banks, and other retail locations. Its HoloVision displays are also used in education, medical, entertainment, and consumer applications. Provision Holding, Inc. has a strategic alliance agreement with Coinstar, LLC to develop and integrate HoloVision display systems into Coinstar's kiosks. The company is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc. provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision. The company also offers Arlo Pro 2, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera with advancements in sound and motion detection; Arlo Security Light, a wire-free lighting product; and accessories, such as charging accessories, device mounts, and device skins. In addition, it provides Arlo app that allow users to access a live view of their camera feeds; and prepaid services, including even-day cloud video storage with the ability to connect up to five cameras and 90 days of customer support. The company offers its products through retail channels, wholesale distribution and wireless carrier channels, and paid subscription services through in-app purchases. Arlo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of NETGEAR, Inc.

