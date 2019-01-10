First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Business Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

FBIZ opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $183.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne purchased 5,000 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,240 shares of company stock worth $124,910. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,371,000 after buying an additional 20,977 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,957,000 after buying an additional 23,834 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

