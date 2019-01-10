Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI) Given New C$8.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.65 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th.

TSE:FVI opened at C$5.19 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$4.22 and a 52-week high of C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$77.89 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.309999975542408 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico.

