Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s FY2019 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,204,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,454,000 after buying an additional 2,733,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,412,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,764,000 after buying an additional 43,501 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,301,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,882,000 after buying an additional 605,743 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,204,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,426,000 after buying an additional 103,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,051,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

