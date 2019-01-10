FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (FVCB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.64. 4,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,500. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

