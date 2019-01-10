FY2018 Earnings Forecast for SunTrust Banks, Inc. Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (STI)

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) – Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.58. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for SunTrust Banks’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush set a $75.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Edward Jones raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.08.

Shares of NYSE:STI opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SunTrust Banks has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 28.17%. SunTrust Banks’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunTrust Banks during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

