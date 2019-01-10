FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Welltower Inc (WELL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Welltower in a report released on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WELL. ValuEngine raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. lifted their target price on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Welltower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

WELL opened at $69.68 on Wednesday. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conning Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $478,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $251,445,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $11,539,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $15,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Welltower news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 4,342 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $317,704.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

