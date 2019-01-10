FY2018 EPS Estimates for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) Cut by SunTrust Banks

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

