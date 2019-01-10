FY2018 EPS Estimates for Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Cut by B. Riley

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $12.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.12. B. Riley also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s FY2019 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.61.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.03%.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 880,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 880,315 shares of company stock valued at $22,026,194 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 94,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

