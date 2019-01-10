FY2019 EPS Estimates for Tiffany & Co. Lowered by Analyst (TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Tiffany & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 7th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $4.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Tiffany & Co.’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. HSBC set a $130.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.95.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $86.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.62. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $141.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIF. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,103,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,426,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,263,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

