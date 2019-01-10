Global Water Resources Inc (GWRS) Given $12.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Water Resources an industry rank of 107 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $218.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.09.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 383,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the third quarter worth about $652,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 20.0% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 270,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the third quarter worth about $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

