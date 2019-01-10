Goldcorp Inc. Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (G)

Goldcorp Inc. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Goldcorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 7th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08.

Goldcorp (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$811.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$925.94 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Goldcorp from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Goldcorp from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

TSE G opened at C$12.88 on Wednesday. Goldcorp has a 52 week low of C$11.00 and a 52 week high of C$19.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.31.

In related news, Director David Willis Splett sold 2,454 shares of Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.71, for a total transaction of C$28,736.34. Also, insider Jason Mark Attew sold 8,178 shares of Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.71, for a total value of C$95,764.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.89%.

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

