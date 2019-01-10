Habit Restaurants (HABT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

HABT has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Habit Restaurants from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Habit Restaurants to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Habit Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Habit Restaurants alerts:

HABT stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Habit Restaurants has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $281.58 million, a P/E ratio of 71.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Habit Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $104.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Habit Restaurants will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HABT. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Habit Restaurants by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Habit Restaurants by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after buying an additional 66,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Habit Restaurants by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after buying an additional 238,193 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Habit Restaurants by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 83,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.