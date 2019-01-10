HDFC Bank Limited Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for HDFC Bank in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Karfa expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of HDB opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $85.43 and a fifty-two week high of $112.10. The company has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 540,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,792,000. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.