Head-To-Head Analysis: Emmis Communications (EMMS) vs. Urban One (UONE)

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) and Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Emmis Communications and Urban One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmis Communications 28.32% 41.04% 13.74% Urban One 33.45% 85.34% 2.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Emmis Communications and Urban One, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmis Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Urban One 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emmis Communications and Urban One’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmis Communications $148.49 million 0.31 $82.12 million N/A N/A Urban One $440.04 million 0.24 $111.88 million N/A N/A

Urban One has higher revenue and earnings than Emmis Communications.

Volatility and Risk

Emmis Communications has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban One has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Emmis Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Urban One shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Emmis Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.3% of Urban One shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Urban One beats Emmis Communications on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emmis Communications Company Profile

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine. The company also develops and licenses TagStation, a cloud-based software platform that allows a broadcaster to manage album art, meta data, and enhanced advertising on its various broadcasts; and develops NextRadio, a smartphone application that marries over-the-air FM radio broadcasts with visual and interactive features on smartphones. In addition, it provides Dial Report that offers radio advertising buyers and sellers big data analytics derived from radio station network, smartphone usage, location-based data, listening data, and demographic and behavioral attributes; and engages in dynamic pricing business. Emmis Communications Corporation was founded in 1981 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and/or operated 56 broadcast stations located in 15 urban markets. The Reach Media segment operates operate radio stations, including the Tom Joyner Morning Show; and other syndicated programming assets, including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show, as well as Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell. This segment also operates BlackAmericaWeb.com, an African-American targeted news and entertainment website; and operates other event related activities. The Digital segment is involved in online business, including the operation of Interactive One, an online platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment Websites, including Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. The Cable Television segment operates TV One, an African-American targeted cable television network. The company was formerly known as Radio One, Inc. and changed its name to Urban One, Inc. in May 2017. Urban One, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

