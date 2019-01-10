Head-To-Head Analysis: Franklin Wireless (FKWL) and Ciena (CIEN)

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) and Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Franklin Wireless alerts:

Franklin Wireless has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ciena has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Wireless and Ciena’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Wireless $30.07 million 0.86 -$2.09 million N/A N/A Ciena $3.09 billion 1.85 -$344.69 million $1.12 32.64

Franklin Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ciena.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Franklin Wireless and Ciena, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Ciena 1 7 13 0 2.57

Ciena has a consensus price target of $35.78, suggesting a potential downside of 2.15%. Given Ciena’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ciena is more favorable than Franklin Wireless.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Wireless and Ciena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Wireless -4.13% -8.43% -5.65% Ciena -11.14% 9.31% 4.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Ciena shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Ciena shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ciena beats Franklin Wireless on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. Its products include mobile hotspots, routers, and modems, as well as hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company's M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrums of applications. Its products are used to solve wireless connectivity challenges in various vertical markets, including video surveillance, digital signage, home security, oil and gas exploration, kiosks, fleet management, smart grid, vehicle diagnostics, telematics, and others. The company directly markets its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the United States, South America, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of its products. The company's Software and Software-Related Services segment offers network management solutions, including the OneControl Unified Management System, ON-Center Network & Service Management Suite, Ethernet Services Manager, Optical Suite Release, and Planet Operate; and Blue Planet network virtualization, service orchestration, and network management software platform, as well as related installation, support, and consulting services. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.