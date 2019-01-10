Head-To-Head Contrast: Canada Goose (GOOS) & Tandy Brands Accessories (TBACQ)

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) and Tandy Brands Accessories (OTCMKTS:TBACQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Canada Goose alerts:

This table compares Canada Goose and Tandy Brands Accessories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Goose 15.35% 44.05% 18.62% Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.1% of Canada Goose shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Tandy Brands Accessories shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Tandy Brands Accessories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Canada Goose and Tandy Brands Accessories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Goose 0 2 9 0 2.82 Tandy Brands Accessories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canada Goose presently has a consensus price target of $77.25, suggesting a potential upside of 56.87%. Given Canada Goose’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Canada Goose is more favorable than Tandy Brands Accessories.

Risk & Volatility

Canada Goose has a beta of 3.11, indicating that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandy Brands Accessories has a beta of -1.33, indicating that its stock price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canada Goose and Tandy Brands Accessories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Goose $461.08 million 11.71 $74.94 million $0.65 75.75 Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Canada Goose has higher revenue and earnings than Tandy Brands Accessories.

Summary

Canada Goose beats Tandy Brands Accessories on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 6 retail stores; wholesale channels, which consist of luxury and outdoor retailers and distributors in 38 countries; and its partner-operated retail location in Tokyo, Japan, as well as operated through e-commerce in 12 countries. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Tandy Brands Accessories

Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. designs and markets men's, women's, and children's accessories in North America. Its product line includes casual, work, dress, and golf belts for men, women, juniors, young men, and children; gifts, such as flashlights, tabletop games, novelty gifts, auto accessories, camping accessories, and outdoor tools and gadgets; small leather goods consisting primarily of men's and women's wallets; and suspenders. The company markets its products under various licensed and proprietary brand names, including Sperry Top-Sider, Eddie Bauer, totes, Miss Me, Samsonite/American Tourister, Wolverine, Haggar, Arnold Palmer, Dockers, Kodiak, Terra, Rolfs, Amity, Canterbury, Prince Gardner, Princess Gardner, Chambers Belt Company, Absolutely Fresh, and Surplus brand names, as well as private brands for retail customers. Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. sells its products through various retail distribution channels, such as mass merchants, national chain stores, department stores, specialty stores, catalog retailers, golf pro shops, sporting goods stores, and the retail exchange operations of the United States military. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Dallas, Texas. On March 11, 2014, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. On April 23, 2014, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.