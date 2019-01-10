Head to Head Contrast: Navigant Consulting (NCI) and DIGIPATH INC/SH SH (DIGP)

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) and DIGIPATH INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:DIGP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navigant Consulting and DIGIPATH INC/SH SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigant Consulting $1.03 billion 1.05 $74.95 million $1.09 23.26 DIGIPATH INC/SH SH $2.84 million 2.11 -$1.65 million N/A N/A

Navigant Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than DIGIPATH INC/SH SH.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Navigant Consulting shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of DIGIPATH INC/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Navigant Consulting shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Navigant Consulting pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. DIGIPATH INC/SH SH does not pay a dividend. Navigant Consulting pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Navigant Consulting and DIGIPATH INC/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigant Consulting 16.05% 8.04% 5.39% DIGIPATH INC/SH SH -58.20% -126.57% -103.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Navigant Consulting and DIGIPATH INC/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigant Consulting 0 1 1 0 2.50 DIGIPATH INC/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navigant Consulting presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.34%. Given Navigant Consulting’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Navigant Consulting is more favorable than DIGIPATH INC/SH SH.

Risk & Volatility

Navigant Consulting has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIGIPATH INC/SH SH has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Navigant Consulting beats DIGIPATH INC/SH SH on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navigant Consulting

Navigant Consulting, Inc. provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies. This segment helps clients respond to market legislative changes, such as the shift to an outcome and value-based reimbursements model, ongoing industry consolidation and reorganization, Medicaid expansion, the implementation of a new electronic health records system, and product planning and commercialization expertise. The Energy segment provides advisory services to utilities, governmental agencies, manufacturers, and investors. This segment offers its clients with advisory solutions in business strategy and planning, distributed energy resources and renewables, energy efficiency and demand response, and grid modernization, as well as various benchmarking and research services. The Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment provides strategic, operational, valuation, risk management, investigative, and compliance advisory services to clients primarily in the financial services industry, including financial and insurance institutions. This segment also offers anti-corruption solutions and anti-money laundering consulting, litigation support, and tax compliance and valuation services. The Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology segment provides professional services, including accounting, regulatory, construction, and computer forensic, as well as valuation and economic analysis. Navigant Consulting, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About DIGIPATH INC/SH SH

Digipath, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis related testing services in the United States. The company offers cannabis lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides a balanced and unbiased approach to cannabis news, interviews, and education with a news/talk radio show, app, national marijuana news Website, and social media presence focusing on the political, economic, medicinal, scientific, and cultural dimensions of medicinal and recreational marijuana industry. DigiPath, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

