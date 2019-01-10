Head-To-Head Review: Yirendai (YRD) vs. SBI (SBHGF)

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) and SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Yirendai alerts:

Yirendai pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. SBI does not pay a dividend. Yirendai pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Yirendai and SBI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yirendai 18.56% 40.40% 21.08% SBI 14.63% 11.01% 1.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.3% of Yirendai shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yirendai shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yirendai and SBI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yirendai $852.00 million 0.81 $210.83 million $3.45 3.31 SBI $3.04 billion 1.48 $420.15 million N/A N/A

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than Yirendai.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Yirendai and SBI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yirendai 0 4 0 0 2.00 SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yirendai presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 206.21%. Given Yirendai’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yirendai is more favorable than SBI.

Risk and Volatility

Yirendai has a beta of 3.91, indicating that its stock price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBI has a beta of 5.37, indicating that its stock price is 437% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yirendai beats SBI on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yirendai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services. This segment operates proprietary trading system, which allows investors to trade stocks and bonds through electronic trading systems without stock exchanges. The Asset Management Business segment is involved in the venture capital, buyout investment, and financial and economic information activities. This segment also provides asset management services; and invests in hedge funds and private equity funds. The Biotechnology-Related Business segment develops, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics with 5-ALA as ingredient. This segment is also involved in the research and development of treatment methods and pharmaceuticals in autoimmune diseases and cancer fields. The company is also involved in the operation of various online intermediate services; development and trading of investment properties; and guarantee services for house rentals. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Yirendai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yirendai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.