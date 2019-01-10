Illumina (ILMN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $288.00. The stock had previously closed at $323.75, but opened at $307.89. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Illumina shares last traded at $293.75, with a volume of 2563151 shares.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ILMN. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Illumina to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Illumina to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.93.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.71, for a total value of $36,544.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,854.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.33, for a total transaction of $879,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,358,275.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,104 shares of company stock valued at $16,724,467. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,482,837,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Illumina by 272.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,023,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $375,668,000 after purchasing an additional 748,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 12.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,826,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,771,511,000 after buying an additional 528,635 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 219.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $153,318,000 after buying an additional 377,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Illumina’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

