Insider Buying: Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. (AAIF) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. (LON:AAIF) insider Nicky McCabe purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £9,750 ($12,740.10).

Shares of LON AAIF opened at GBX 198 ($2.59) on Thursday. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. has a 12 month low of GBX 201 ($2.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 313.50 ($4.10).

About Aberdeen Asian Income Fund

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

