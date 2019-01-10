Insider Buying: Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd (AJG) Insider Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd (LON:AJG) insider Michael Moule acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £3,740 ($4,886.97).

Shares of LON:AJG opened at GBX 1.90 ($0.02) on Thursday. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 157 ($2.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 259.17 ($3.39).

About Atlantis Japan Growth Fund

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited aims to achieve long term capital growth through investment wholly or mainly in listed Japanese equities. The Company may invest up to 100% of its gross assets in companies quoted on any Japanese stock exchange, including the Tokyo Stock Exchange categorized as First Section, Second Section, JASDAQ, Mothers and Tokyo PRO, or the regional stock exchanges of Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sapporo and Osaka Securities Exchange.

