Insider Selling: Zuora Inc (ZUO) Director Sells $2,969,367.88 in Stock

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 161,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $2,969,367.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michelangelo Volpi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 20th, Michelangelo Volpi sold 135,160 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $2,463,966.80.

On Friday, December 14th, Michelangelo Volpi sold 73,271 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,347,453.69.

On Wednesday, December 12th, Michelangelo Volpi sold 701,570 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $13,154,437.50.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. Zuora Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zuora from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth about $49,026,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Zuora by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,110,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,674,000 after buying an additional 100,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zuora by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,674,000 after buying an additional 100,818 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,122,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 347.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 550,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after buying an additional 427,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

