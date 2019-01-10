iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) Position Lifted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 271.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,492 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4,104.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,119,000 after purchasing an additional 97,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 96,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 361,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,737,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $48.54 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $56.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2142 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

