iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) Stake Increased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 620,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,020,000 after purchasing an additional 39,455 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUB opened at $105.46 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.25 and a 12-month high of $105.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1432 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

