Ivanhoe Mines (IVN) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a C$7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$8.50. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 175.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.03.

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 25.97 and a quick ratio of 25.70. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$2.00 and a 12 month high of C$4.32.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

