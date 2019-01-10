JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Evonik Industries (EVK) a €24.50 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Societe Generale set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.55 ($36.68).

EVK stock opened at €23.39 ($27.20) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

