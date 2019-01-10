JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (HLE) a €53.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. equinet set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €51.54 ($59.93).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

Shares of ETR:HLE opened at €38.14 ($44.35) on Monday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52 week low of €39.08 ($45.44) and a 52 week high of €59.10 ($68.72).

About HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.