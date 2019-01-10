Just Group (JUST) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 98.59 ($1.29). Approximately 166,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.20 ($1.23).

JUST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Just Group from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 101 ($1.32) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 126.03 ($1.65).

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

