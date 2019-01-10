L Brands Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of L Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.03.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 76.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $31.00 target price on L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on L Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on L Brands in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.12.

Shares of LB stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65.

In other L Brands news, Director Raymond Zimmerman sold 6,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $180,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands by 22.0% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,556,000 after acquiring an additional 241,768 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in L Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands by 24.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 15.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 367,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 49,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of L Brands by 5.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,002,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,667,000 after buying an additional 94,615 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

