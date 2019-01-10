Low & Bonar (LWB) Shares Up 6.7%

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB)’s share price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20.70 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.30 ($0.27). 100,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 420,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.03 ($0.25).

Several brokerages have issued reports on LWB. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Low & Bonar in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Peel Hunt lowered Low & Bonar to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Low & Bonar Company Profile (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company operates through Building & Industrial, Civil Engineering, Coated Technical Textiles, and Interior & Transportation. The Building & Industrial unit supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the building, roofing, and air and water filtration.

